The woman on trial in connection with the brutal killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez testified that she had nothing to do with his death.

Joyner Scott Sked, 33, testified during day six of her murder trial in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

“I really do offer my deepest and sincere condolences to his family. Your father was a wonderful person,” said Sked, addressing the victim's family. “Daniel was a wonderful person. Every time I needed help and with the kids, he was more than willing to help out.”

“Did you cause the death of Daniel Sanchez?” said defense attorney Terrence Timblin, who listed the charges filed against Sked.

“No, I did not,” she said.

April 2021

Sked, a mother of four, was emotional on the witness stand, as she recalled the final moments, when she last saw Sanchez alive.

On April 1, 2021, Sked said she was with her boyfriend and co-defendant Rudy Quinata when the couple, who were in an “on-again, off-again” relationship, were walking around the southern village looking for a ride to get alcohol.

“This was really late at night. By the time we bumped into (the victim), it was around midnight … We see a silver car coming from the bridge,” she said. She waved down the driver, who turned out to be Sanchez.

“I was excited to see him. He pulled over,” she said. “When I saw him, I greeted him with a hug and kiss on his cheek.”

The trio headed farther south with a cooler of beer that Sanchez had with him.

“We went up by the Merizo pier. We got out and walked into the bushes with the cooler full of beer. (Sanchez) was tipsy but not in a bad way,” she said. “Rudy was asking what he was doing down there and whose car he was driving. They were speaking in CHamoru. I remember him saying the car was his daughter’s and they were partying out and he was looking for someone to hang out with. He was tipsy and being happy.”

‘I heard this bang’

The three then laughed about being intimate with each other before they headed back to Quinata’s home, a shack in Humåtak.

“We started to fool around,” she said. “(Sanchez) wasn’t able to perform the way he wanted to so we stopped and laughed it off. He asked Rudy in CHamoru if I could lay down ... Rudy stood up and told me to lay down (with Sanchez). Rudy watched and then they continued to talk.”

Sked said she then started to play a guitar and sing before things got violent.

“I thought (Sanchez) was going to get up to leave. Rudy was standing outside. Then I heard this bang and saw him collapse inside … I saw a trickle of blood on his forehead. I thought it was better to get out of Dodge. I left. I ran … (Rudy) was just standing in a fighting position and had a look on his face and he looked angry.”

Sked said she was still in her undergarments when she took off toward the bridge and ended up hiding out at the beach for about an hour before she saw Quinata walking along the side of the road.

“He didn’t look mad, so I called out to him and said, 'Are you OK?' He looked back and asked if I was OK. I wanted to go back to the house, and he said no, don’t go back,” she said. “He ended up flagging someone down and getting us a ride to Hågat.”

Wanted by police

The defendant said she was able to change clothes before they both hitched another ride to Quinata’s friend’s house in Anigua where they hid for a couple of days.

“I finally asked him what is going on and why can’t we go home? He said, 'It's bad.' I said, 'What’s bad? He said, 'He’s dead,” she said. “He said something bad happened and that he is sorry and that Danny was dead.”

The duo then tried to meet up with a friend in Barrigada but had no luck, so they started walking along the road.

“He was acting paranoid and scared. Every time a car came by, he wanted to go to the jungle. All of a sudden, he was using me to shield him. Then I decided it wasn’t a good idea to be around him or near him,” she said.

Sked found an opportunity to get away from Quinata and hid from him before she found another friend, Fredrick Dungca, to give her a ride to his home so she could get cleaned up.

It was when she went to her parents' home that she found out she was wanted by the police.

Sked decided to go to her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Mongmong.

“I walked up to his apartment, and nobody was answering the door,” she said.

She testified that she was able to meet up with her ex-boyfriend’s family before unmarked police vehicles pulled up.

“I said, that’s my ride,” she said, as detectives took her to the Guam Police Department headquarters in Tiyan.

“I thought they were going to ask me questions. I did not know I was going to be arrested for what happened,” she said.

‘I didn’t know he was going to kill Daniel’

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas questioned Sked during the cross-examination about the attack.

The pathologist had previously testified that Sanchez was stabbed 23 times. Investigators found scissors and a hammer near Sanchez’s body, which was found inside Quinata’s shack. The front door to the shack had been chained and padlocked before authorities got inside.

“I wasn’t inside when it happened. I was waiting for him to calm down. I didn’t know he was going to do what he did,” Sked said.

“You didn’t want to go back and help Uncle Daniel?” said Rapadas.

“I didn’t know he was going to kill Daniel … I was hoping he was going to call the police,” she said.

“You were waiting for him to call police when he was being attacked?” he said.

“I didn’t want to go to the neighbor … I was concerned about what Rudy would think about me if I go to the neighbor’s house in my (undergarments),” she said.

“So, you were more concerned about that?” he said.

“Yes,” she said.

Sked said she knew Sanchez for about five years.

Quinata is being tried separately and his trial is expected to follow.