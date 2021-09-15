Officials said there was no threat to Guam from a recently launched missile in North Korea.

“Based on available data, there was no indication the recent launch posed an immediate threat to Guam or the Marianas,” stated Homeland Security Advisor, Major General (GU) Esther Aguigui. “Our office, along with our local, military and federal partners, will continue to monitor the events surrounding our region.”

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense stated that they continue, in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center, federal and military partners, to monitor events surrounding the region including reports of the recent launch of an unidentified projectile off the east coast of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea today.

According to a Reuters article, North Korea’s test today ratchets up regional tensions just days after testing a cruise missile with possible nuclear capabilities.

Pyongyang has been steadily developing its weapons program amid a standoff over talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in return for U.S. sanctions relief, Reuters reports. The negotiations, initiated between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, stalled in 2019.

"North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles from its central inland region toward the east coast, and intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting detailed analysis for further information," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The missiles were flew 497 miles to a maximum altitude of 37 miles, the JCS reported.