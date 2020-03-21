No immediate threat from NK missile tests

North Korea continues its missile tests but according to Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense the latest test posed no threat to Guam.

See the press release in full below.

For Immediate Release

March 21, 2020

No Immediate Threat Assessed from Reported North Korea Missile Test

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), in conjunction with the Mariana Regional Fusion Center (MRFC), federal and military partners, continue to monitor events surrounding the region including reports of the recent launch of an unidentified short-range projectile out of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), this morning.

“There was no indication the reported test posed an immediate threat to Guam or the Marianas,” stated Homeland Security Advisor Tim Aguon. “We will continue to monitor events surrounding our region, in coordination with our local, military and federal partners.”

For more information contact Public Information Officer, Jenna G. Blas at (671) 489-2540 or via email at jenna.g.blas@ghs.guam.gov.