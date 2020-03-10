No immediate threat from reported North Korea missile tests

North Korea reportedly conducted a missile test on Monday, though officials said it posed no threat to Guam or the Mariana Islands.

"Our office, along with our local, military and federal partners, will continue to monitor the events surrounding our region," stated Guam Homeland Security Advisor Tim Aguon.

Homeland Security, Office of Civil Defense, the Mariana Regional Fusion Center, and federal and military partners continue to monitor events surrounding the launches. Local officials said there was no indication the test posed an immediate threat.

North Korea reportedly fired three unidentified projectiles from its eastern coast Monday, South Korea's defense ministry said in a text message, according to Bloomberg. This is the second such launch in a week that raises security concerns as world leaders are battling the coronavirus outbreak.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the three seem to have been launched from Sondok and flew into sea separating the country from Japan, Bloomberg reported. Japan's Coast Guard said the North Korea projectile didn't land in its territorial waters and a Japanese public broadcaster said the projectiles appeared to have been ballistic missiles.

The launches come after a three-month lull in testing and are the first such provocations since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Dec. 31 that he was no longer bound by a self-imposed freeze on major weapons tests, Bloomberg reported. Kim spent much of last year threatening to take a "new path" in nuclear talks with the U.S. in 2020, if President Donald Trump didn't make a more appealing offer.