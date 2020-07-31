There won’t be an increase in monthly power bills, at least for now.

On Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission decided to keep the fuel surcharge at 8.6 cents per kilowatt-hour. The current surcharge would have ended Aug. 1.

The Guam Power Authority and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities didn’t request an increase in the fuel surcharge, though GPA did note that an increase in fuel costs would lead to a significant loss – an estimated $17 million – if the surcharge isn’t adjusted accordingly.

The surcharge is meant to pay for the price of fuel. It is intended to be revenue-neutral, meaning GPA should not make a profit, nor should it bear the brunt of a loss if fuel prices soar. It can be adjusted every six months but can be changed in interim months as well.

PUC members discussed how increasing the surcharge could impact the community, even if it were just psychologically, and the benefits of keeping the surcharge at the same rate for now, considering the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eventually

Without an increase in the surcharge, GPA officials projected a nearly $17 million under-recovery, or loss, on fuel purchases by January.

This would be one of the highest under-recoveries for the utility and would eventually have to be addressed by ratepayers regardless, as PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky noted.

Horecky recommended a new rate of about 10 cents perk kWh. This would have reduced the loss by half. GPA has utilized half-recovery rates to mitigate sudden increases in the surcharge in the past. The remaining half, however, would still have needed to be addressed in subsequent surcharges, depending on how fuel costs look at that time.

Noting that the PUC sentiment was moving toward keeping the surcharge the same, PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson asked that costs be regularly monitored.

Revisit surcharge in October

Another member mentioned the surcharge may be revisited in October. Some discussion Thursday revolved around waiting to see exactly where the figures fall before making changes.

The fuel surcharge went through a couple rate reductions following a price drop in February.

The price of residual fuel oil, the type used in GPA's main generators, was hovering around $30 per barrel; the fuel surcharge was 8.6 cents per kWh.

By July, the cost climbed to about $45 per barrel, according to a report from Horecky.

GPA's shipping cost had also increased with its latest fuel supply contract.

11.4 cents

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities, the board overseeing GPA, did not adopt a new resolution to increase the rate. The last resolution was to reduce the rate to 8.9 cents per kWh, adopted in May.

However, according to Horecky's ALJ report, GPA did file with the PUC an updated request to increase the surcharge to about 11.4 cents per kWh from August through the end of January.

This would have fully recovered projected losses on fuel purchases.

But Horecky said he believed a full recovery surcharge presented too dramatic an increase for ratepayers and noted GPA does prefer to gradually true-up its under-recovery over subsequent surcharge periods.

Some of the discussion Thursday also revolved around how GPA could work off its projected losses over time.

GPA General Manager John Benavente clarified on Thursday that his submission to Horecky was more akin to updated information and wasn't actually a GPA recommendation, as an updated rate petition would have needed approval from the CCU.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas said there was no new rate request, so the CCU was sticking with the 8.9 cents per kWh rate it adopted in May.

"If you want to go with our position, I would encourage that. That doesn't mean I disagree with what Fred said," Duenas added, referring to the purpose of the surcharge. "The (surcharge) is very important, but we've never seen this before – an adjustment in three times in one period."