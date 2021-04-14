No indoor graduations for high schools, colleges

Indoor graduation ceremonies are not authorized for the Class of 2021, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The department on Tuesday released graduation ceremony guidelines that cover high school and college graduations.

If graduations are not what’s called “grad and go" – essentially a drive-thru ceremony – the following rules apply:

• All ceremonies must be held outdoors.

• Attendees must be limited to school faculty and staff, graduates and “no more than four guests per graduate.”

• Attendees must preregister with each school prior to the graduation ceremony.

• Graduates may be allowed on stage to receive their diploma and for taking photos.

• Schools and colleges that want to hold a graduation ceremony must submit a COVID-19 mitigation plan to Public Health 21 days prior to the graduation ceremony.

• Graduates must be 3 feet apart.

• While outdoors, each graduate's family must be 6 feet apart from each of the other students' families.