There is still no indication of how many passengers were on Flight UA189, nor their status. Two of the initial three positive COVID-19 cases on Guam are confirmed to have come from that flight, which arrived from Manila, Philippines, to Guam on Feb. 29.

Meanwhile, more confirmed cases have surfaced and one of those persons, officials confirmed, is related to the couple who arrived from Manila on Feb. 29. It's unclear if this person traveled with them or lives in the same home here on Guam. The second person who also tested positive Tuesday recently traveled to the Philippines – government officials didn't say when they traveled.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense and other agencies, have been conducting contact tracing for all three of the initial COVID-19 cases.

According to the latest press release from the Joint Information Center, contact tracing investigation includes identifying close contacts of infected individuals. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored by Public Health for 14 days.

But as far as the number of passengers on UA189 or their status, there has been no information released by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency or DPHSS.

Public Health won't comment on an ongoing investigation, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.

Customs public information officer Jessi Santos-Torres said her agency is unable to release information on the number of passengers on UA189 or how many of them were returning residents due to the ongoing contact investigation.

Customs asked to refer questions to the Joint Information Command, which has been releasing regular updates regarding COVID-19. But the response from the JIC was only that the investigation remains ongoing.

However, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there were two new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam, for a total of five, all of whom are in isolation and are undergoing contact tracing.

Based on the preliminary investigation, one of the two new cases has a familial connection to two of the prior confirmed cases, according to the JIC.

The other new case, who is unrelated to the others, had recent travel history to the Philippines, the JIC stated. No other information on the new cases was provided.

United Airlines learned that two passengers from UA189 tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The airline stated it could not disclose information on the flight's passengers as a matter of customer privacy.

"We are closely engaging with respective authorities to take necessary actions to protect our customers and employees. We are unable to disclose detailed information about our customers to protect their privacy. The safety of our customers, employees, and the general public is our top priority," said Aubriene Merfalen, speaking for United.