No one was injured when a fire broke out at a home in Dededo on Wednesday night.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly said firefighters responded to a home off Swamp Road around 8:40 p.m..

They arrived at the scene to find the wood and tin structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from Astumbo, Dededo, and Barrigada fire stations were able to extinguish the blaze.

Reilly said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.