Two women arrested for their part in a scheme to steal money from a restaurant by deleting thousands of dollars worth of transactions admitted guilt in the Superior Court of Guam.

Victoria Jessmarina Meno Santiago and Jhimelina Magan appeared virtually before Judge Arthur Barcinas on Tuesday.

The pair signed a deferred plea that charges them each with aggregated theft of property as third-degree felonies. A deferred plea means the defendants could have their case expunged if they successfully complete the terms of their probation.

Both faced up to three years in prison but were spared from having to serve any additional jail time and were placed on probation.

It was said in court that Magan has since relocated to Colorado where she would have to check in with probation.

Restitution in the case was set at about $17,866.52.

In August 2019, the women were arrested.

According to Post files, three assistant managers had been deleting orders, one of whom was identified as Santiago.

A restaurant manager reported that the Pizza Hut corporate office informed them that the restaurant had lost about $5,700 in five days. An audit of the five-day period showed numerous orders had been deleted and changed to 75-cent orders for pizza sauce.

When asked why there were so many ticket changes and orders that were deleted, the assistant managers allegedly said the customers changed their minds and only wanted the sauce.

Santiago admitted she generated four or five empty tickets for approximately $441.

A more complete audit revealed orders worth more than $50,000 had been deleted and changed by the three employees.

Santiago told authorities that she made 343 ticket changes and deleted order transactions totaling $15,850.64 in a four-month period.