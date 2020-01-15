No jail time for cop in drunken driving crash

Guam police officer Dennis A.Q. Santos admitted that he was drunk when he was driving a government vehicle that crashed into a family's car on July 4, 2018.

Santos, 53, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired as a misdemeanor on Tuesday before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Santos was spared jail time after he got a one year suspended prison sentence.

He declined to comment following the hearing.

The court also suspended his driver's license for six months. However, Lamorena told him he would be allowed to drive for work.

"You will report once a month to probation. You cannot drink any alcohol or do illegal drugs," Lamorena said, adding that Santos must allow probation officers to search his personal vehicle for alcohol or drugs and submit to random alcohol or drug testing. "You cannot be seen in any bars or lounges that sell alcohol."

2018 crash

Santos, who was off-duty that night, had a blood-alcohol level that was three times the legal limit when he ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle turning from Kmart onto Marine Corps Drive.

Gary Hawkins attended Tuesday's hearing. His wife and three children were in the car that was struck by an unmarked official GPD vehicle being driven by Santos. The youngest of Hawkins' children was 4 years old at the time. His family was treated for their injuries.

"I just want to put all of this behind me. I want to move forward and hope something like this doesn't happen to anybody else," Hawkins said. "I am thankful I have my wife and kids. That's the positive side of it."

Santos was ordered to pay $12,153 to the victims.

He must also perform 150 hours of community service.

Following the crash, Santos was placed on administrative leave with pay and then took sick leave for his injuries.

GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said details of the disciplinary action taken against Santos cannot be disclosed because it is a personnel issue.

Santos is scheduled back in court on April 30.