No jail time for driver’s license fraud

Former Department of Revenue and Taxation employee Lourdes Fernandez Blas was emotional inside the District Court of Guam as she was sentenced to one year of probation before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Wednesday.

"I loved my job. I was so devoted to my work," said Blas. "I'm so sorry for what I've done."

Blas, who pleaded guilty to the information that charged her with unauthorized access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud in 2019, was spared from having to go to prison or spend any time in home confinement.

She will be ordered to pay restitution following a separate hearing scheduled for April 6.

The prosecution said in court that restitution could be as high as $24,000.

Defense attorney Leilani Lujan agreed that probation would be appropriate, as Blas has accepted full responsibility for her crime.

"She has not left her home because of deep shame. So she has isolated herself for the last five to six years at home," said Lujan. "She lost a good career with the government of Guam."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero recommended three years of probation with the condition that Blas spend 30 days in home confinement.

2015 arrests

In 2015, Blas and former DRT worker Linda Jean Pangelinan Palacios were arrested on suspicion of issuing licenses without going through the required process, Post files state.

It was said in court that Blas created, processed and issued at least 320 fraudulent driver's licenses, mostly to people who were from foreign countries, in exchange for cash.

"You are not the only one involved in this and you just have to move on. The court commends you for pleading guilty early on," said Tydingco-Gatewood, who noted Palacios was the "ringleader."

"This scheme has really put drivers like us at risk. We have drivers on the road who didn't properly take the test and road test."

The fraudulent licenses have since been suspended.

In November 2020, Palacios was sentenced to five months in prison after she admitted she conspired to commit fraud in a driver's license scam in 2015.