No jail time for ex-DOC lieutenant accused in contraband conspiracy

Jeffrey Limo's one day in custody was spent in a training room at the Department of Correction's Director's Office in 2017. He will not have to serve any more time behind bars for part in connection to a major contraband scheme.

The former lieutenant and head of the prison's internal affairs was given a one year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served during his sentencing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Thursday.

In Aug., Limo pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Criminal charges against Limo that stemmed from alleged bribery and being offered money in exchange for the release or transfer of inmates were dismissed for his cooperation and guilty plea.

He was placed on unsupervised probation and will have to cooperate as a witness against co-defendant Liana Cabrera. It was said in court that Cabrera has not yet been located. The judge has since issued a warrant for her arrest.

Limo exited the courtroom and had no comment following the sentencing.

In a Nov. interview with the Guam Daily Post, Limo said, “I take full responsibility for it. I apologize to the people of Guam that I’ve sworn to protect for the last 28 years and, again, it is at no fault of anybody but myself.”

Limo is scheduled to return to court on June 17, 2020 for a progress hearing.

Other deals

Former DOC officer Edward Manuel Crisostomo was also expected to be sentenced in local court on Thursday, but the hearing was delayed because the prosecution had not yet filed required presentencing documents.

Crisostomo pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He is currently serving one year in home detention after admitting to being a drug user in possession of a firearm in the District Court of Guam. The federal case is linked to the prison contraband investigation.

He faces zero to five years in prison. Crisostomo will be back in court on Jan. 2, 2020.

Ray Hocog, who pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation in connection to the prison contraband investigation, also had his sentencing delayed until next year. Hocog needed to be drug tested at Adult Probation Services. The court also warned him that he would have to answer to the violations for not checking in with probation for the past month.