No jail time for ex-DOC officers

Former Department of Corrections officers Jeffrey Limo and Gerry Hocog were spared from having to spend another day in prison after being given suspended sentences in connection with a major contraband scheme.

Both appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola for sentencing on Thursday.

Limo had spent one day in custody in a training room at the DOC Director's Office in 2017.

The former lieutenant and head of the prison's internal affairs team was given a one-year suspended prison sentence with credit for time served.

In August, Limo pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

Criminal charges against Limo that stemmed from alleged bribery and being offered money in exchange for the release or transfer of inmates were dismissed for his cooperation and guilty plea.

He was placed on unsupervised probation and will have to cooperate as a witness against co-defendant Liana Cabrera. It was said in court that Cabrera has not been located. The judge has since issued a warrant for her arrest.

Limo left the courtroom and had no comment after the sentencing.

In a November interview with The Guam Daily Post, Limo said, “I take full responsibility for it. I apologize to the people of Guam that I’ve sworn to protect for the last 28 years and, again, it is at no fault of anybody but myself.”

'He should've known better'

Hocog, who also pleaded guilty to official misconduct as a misdemeanor, appeared beside defense attorney Jay Arriola.

"On behalf of the defendant, Your Honor, he just expresses his remorse, his regret to this activity. It was an isolated incident. His role, the offense, was rather minor compared to the overall conspiracy," said Arriola. "His act that was criminal was for failing to report the passing of contraband. He should've known better. He lost his job as a DepCor officer because of it."

The other charge of conspiracy to promote major prison contraband was dismissed.

It was said in court that Hocog has two more counseling sessions before he completes the conditions of his plea agreement. He must also cooperate with the government against Cabrera, if requested.

Both men are scheduled to return to court on June 17, 2020, for a progress hearing.

Other deals

Former DOC officer Edward Manuel Crisostomo was also expected to be sentenced in local court on Thursday, but the hearing was delayed because the prosecution had not yet filed required pre-sentencing documents.

Crisostomo pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He is currently serving one year in home detention after admitting to being a drug user in possession of a firearm in the District Court of Guam. The federal case is linked to the prison contraband investigation.

He faces zero to five years in prison. Crisostomo will be back in court on Jan. 2, 2020.

Ray Hocog, who pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation in connection to the prison contraband investigation, also had his sentencing delayed until next year. Hocog needed to be drug tested at Adult Probation Services. The court also warned him that he would have to answer to the violations for not checking in with probation for the past month.