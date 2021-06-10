A delivery driver who was accused of stealing multiple cellphones valued at more than $11,000 will not have to spend any additional time behind bars after he admitted to the crime.

Jakeson Lagasca Mendiola, 37, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of theft as a misdemeanor before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Wednesday.

He was initially charged with theft of property as a second-degree felony.

As part of his plea agreement, the court sentenced him to one year in prison but all of that time has been suspended.

Complaint

According to court documents, police responded to a theft reported at Triple B Forwarders in Tiyan on July 24, 2019.

Security footage from the warehouse captured the suspect near the stack of cellphones in question and allegedly loading a box into his delivery truck, documents state.

"I know why you are here," the suspect stated when he was approached by police.

Officers found one stolen phone in his work truck and eight other phones in his bedroom closet. The items were valued at a total of $11,700.