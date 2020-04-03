Three men who came to Guam as tourists but were caught working illegally admitted to the charges against them in the District Court of Guam on Thursday.

Teruki Tanaka, 24; Keng Wei Hu, 36; and Tomoya Nobuyoshi, 25, appeared with their attorneys via video and teleconference from separate locations before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Public access into the courthouse is restricted during the current COVID-19 crisis.

During the hearing, the men pleaded to the information filed against them on a charge of possession and use of an immigration document procured by fraud.

"Guilty," said Nobuyoshi.

"Guilty, Your Honor," said Tanaka.

"I'm guilty," said Hu.

The defendants were spared jail time after already serving about 10 days. Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced them to time served with one year of supervised release.

The supervised release will be terminated after the men leave the island, she said.

Homeland Security Investigations agents will meet with each of them, return their passports and escort them to the A.B. Won Pat International Airport to ensure they leave the island.

All defendants told the court they plan to depart on Friday.

February arrivals

According to court documents, the men were recruited to be pilots for Sky Guam Aviation Inc.

They came to Guam on different flights in February and stated they were entering the United States as tourists and were not seeking employment in the U.S., court documents state.

Tanaka, Hu and Nobuyoshi initially told investigators they did not intend to find work on Guam.

The three admitted they had been recruited by the owner of Sky Guam Aviation to come to Guam and work as pilots, in violation of their immigration rules.

Each apologized for their actions during the hearing.

'I want to say that I am sorry'

"I deeply regret the choice I made to come and work in Guam. I totally regret my choice. I am so sorry I violated the immigration law," said Nobuyoshi.

"He's a young man. He made a serious mistake," said Nobuyoshi's defense attorney John Gorman. "He didn't even make a salary and was working for tips. Approximately $20 a day. This sentencing is more than adequate in terms of providing deterrence and punishment."

"I want to say that I am sorry that I violated the United States law," said Tanaka.

"He was recruited by the owner of Sky Guam and worked for his company as a pilot," said Tanaka's defense attorney, Jay Arriola. "He doesn't want to harm anybody. While he was recruited, he was offered free room and board, and transportation. He was never offered any salary. He is extremely remorseful and will not be allowed to return to America."

"I did a very, very bad thing. I am very, very sorry about this," said Hu.

"This is a serious crime," said Hu's defense attorney, William Gavras. "They've done 10 to 11 days in jail and that is serious. They were in jail in a country where they don't understand the language. They're foreigners and living under the fear of getting the coronavirus – that's traumatic. I think my client has been punished enough for a crime that's hardly ever prosecuted in the (U.S.) mainland."

Hu was the only defendant ordered to pay a $500 fine.