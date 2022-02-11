A man who admitted to taking photos of a teen girl known to him while she was in the shower will not have to spend any additional time in the Department of Corrections.

Defendant Justin Jay Babauta, 23, who pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy as a third-degree felony, got a one year suspended sentence before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan had no objections to the suspended sentence.

The victim declined to attend the hearing.

Defense attorney Zachary Taimanglo noted that the defendant has no prior criminal history and followed the release conditions set by the court.

Babauta will be placed on three years of supervised probation, and he will have to register as a level-two sex offender.

The incident occurred in May 2019. Court documents state the suspect used a cellphone to take photos of the victim, now 16, when she was in the shower, and had nude photos of the girl which he told police were taken through a small hole in her bedroom door.