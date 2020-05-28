'No kid should have to live like that'

It was a shack with dirt and gravel for a floor. Wastewater pipes were exposed on the surface of the same floor. There were window openings but no windows to protect the shack's occupants from the rain and bugs.

It was also previously stated in court documents that feces were in the shack.

Any adult would have a tough time surviving in the shack, but four children, ages 1, 2, 3 and 6, actually lived there with a couple who were subsequently arrested and charged.

The children were removed from the shack on Sunday after a police investigation into a vehicle theft case led to the discovery of the children's living conditions.

Guam Police Department Officer 1 Franki Santos was on duty when she came across the disturbing sight.

“It was Sunday. We went to a follow-up call in Yona and that’s where I encountered the family,” said Santos.

The family she came face to face with included the four children. The structure was made in part of cargo containers being held up on concrete blocks.

'It wasn't safe'

“The structure was very dilapidated. The thing that caught my eye was the condition of the children – their clothing and more specifically one young boy. He was trying to reach into a can that had been punctured and he was trying to shovel food out of it to eat.”

The police officer, who is a mom, said the 2-year-old was on the ground as she was trying to get information from their mother. The toddler, she described, was a bit shy and didn’t immediately open up to the officers at first.

Three of the children’s skin and clothing were heavily soiled and their hands and feet were covered in black dirt, according to court documents.

“It was no place for children to be playing, living. It wasn’t safe. I did what I had to do,” she said, as police took the family to the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana to continue their investigation.

Santos and other officers decided to do even more for the children, beyond the scope of what a police officer's job requires.

“On the way back (to the precinct), the kids needed some essentials. Before I brought them here, I stopped by the store ... to pick up some pampers and soap and food. They needed to eat.”

Thankfully, at the precinct, she said, her colleagues had also prepared breakfast of Spam and eggs.

“We sat with them for a while to get them comfortable. They were very, very young,” she said.

“I really felt that no kid should have to live like that. It was very saddening. I just did what any of us would have done – to try to get them out of that situation and, more importantly, get the parents the help that they need.”

It was at the precinct that the 2-year-old opened up to officer Santos.

“Eventually, we were playing catch. He sat on my lap and was able to change his clothing. So even if it was just brief, we get to impart some type of kindness on kids in that situation.”

Santos said she was also able to speak with the oldest child, a 6-year-old boy.

'Very sweet boy'

“He’s a very sweet boy. He could communicate with me and was not frightened. I was able to get to know him a little better. I am actually glad he is not in that situation and hopefully his parents can get it together to get them back.”

The four were kept busy until social workers with Child Protective Services showed up.

“They were literally four little kids running around our precinct, so the social workers were able to render their assistance with the helping care for them while we continued to investigate the situation. So thank goodness for CPS. They really show up and I deal with them a lot,” she said. “My encounters with them are very temporary. I felt like they should get the best version of us.”

Part of her desire to help came from her instinct as a mom.

“I have two kids. I hope they never see anything like this. I know it sounds, maybe silly, but I try to shield them from this kind of ugliness in the world. I was so saddened. I wanted to make sure they got some type of love, care.”

For the brief time the police officer/mom had with the four children from the Yona shack, she said, “I wanted them to know that there are other adults that will help them and do whatever we can to make them comfortable and show we care.”

Santos’ family also collected more clothes for the children before they parted ways.

“Since they were having fun and playing here and fed, we wanted to keep them in good spirits. CPS and I walked them out to the car, put them in the car seats and I said 'bye' and 'hopefully we see you guys very soon.' ... I just tried to make sure they left here happy,” she said. “It is hard. It’s difficult to see these things sometimes.”

Santos followed up with CPS the next day to check on the kids, who are all said to be doing OK. She said her actions were all just a part of the job she signed up for five years ago.

“I don’t think that I did anything extra. I did exactly what I was trained to do and I truly believe that any other officer here would have done the same,” she said. “I want all these kids to know that even though our interactions with them are brief ... I love these kids and will do as much as I can to help them out anyway I can and I am just in the position to do that.”

Arrested in this incident were Shane Anthony Peredo Borja, 31, and Mellary Rae Charfauros, 26.

Couple released

The two were charged with four counts of child abuse and four counts of failure to provide. Both were released from jail on Tuesday on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and are scheduled to appear back in court on June 24 for arraignment.

Charfauros admitted to using drugs including Percocet and marijuana, while authorities noted Borja had been arrested in 2014 in a case that alleged illegal drug possession, documents state.

Harvest House

Before the children were placed in foster homes, they, like many other children before them who have been removed from homes that are deemed unsuitable, received some care at the nonprofit, faith-based Harvest House in Barrigada.

Children who need a temporary place while waiting for CPS to find foster families that would care for them are often brought to Harvest House. The nonprofit's Executive Director Bethany Taylor cannot disclose specifics about the four children who were recently removed from the shack, but in general, she said, Harvest House provides food, bathes the children and provide them clothes, shoes, hygiene supplies and toys. The children also are cared for in a family setting until arrangements are made for a foster home to receive them. Sometimes the wait for a foster home takes hours, a day, or longer.

There is a shortage of foster families on Guam, Taylor said. More than 300 children are in the foster care system on Guam and more foster families are needed for these children, Taylor said.

Harvest House accepts donations for the children and the foster families need help, too, she said. Donations such as baby formula, diapers, wipes, underwear, clothes, shoes, car seats, playpens and essentials such as paper towels, laundry soap and toiletries for the children are welcome.