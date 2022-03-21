'No legitimate reason': GPD meets victim after failing to investigate her complaint

The Guam Police Department is owning up to one officer’s mishandling of a case involving the alleged sexual harassment of a patient by a Guam doctor in 2020, which allowed the case to fall through the cracks.

On Tuesday, the alleged victim met privately with GPD officers. The victim waited two years to find out the status of the investigation.

But the investigation never went beyond the victim filing her complaint.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“There is no legitimate reason why the victim in this case had fallen through without a thorough investigation and for time to have elapsed that she could find closure. There may be many reasons why it could’ve gone that way, but those reasons will always, to a victim, not be good enough,” Officer Berlyn Savella, spokesperson for GPD, told The Guam Daily Post.

After identifying the victim’s case and where it was, GPD investigators and officers from the Internal Affairs Section and an advocate with the Domestic Assault Response Team, reached out to the victim to provide support and services as a victim of a crime.

During the meeting, Savella saw the victim’s frustration in being let down by those she turned to for help.

“I was afforded the opportunity to meet with the victim and, as traumatized or frustrated as she was, I felt the frustration, I felt her pain and I felt her concern, as not only a police officer who tries to provide services for those who seek assistance, but as a woman, mother and having come across many victims in my tenure with this department,” Savella said.

Several protocols and procedures appeared not to have been followed from the moment the victim set foot in the Tumon Precinct in March 2020 to file her complaint with the officer.

“When he took my interview, he did not bring me to a room, he took my complaint right there in the front hallway, while other officers were walking in. He didn’t bring me to a place for privacy, this was a sexual complaint. He didn’t give me the decency to have a place where it's private,” the alleged victim said.

After she told the officer the allegations and what transpired, she said when it came time to put it on paper, the officer instructed her not to include everything.

“He told me not to write all of that information down, he said it was too much. I asked him 'You're suggesting that I don’t write all of it down?' and he said, 'yes,'” the victim told The Guam Daily Post.

She followed up with GPD after filing the complaint and said the officer indicated he would reach out to her with an update. But, the update never came, despite contacting GPD at least five times.

It wasn’t until this year that she learned the officer who took her complaint is no longer with GPD, her case was never investigated and it was not classified properly.

“It is never easy for one to have to say I am sorry that this was not done to the best that you believe it could have been done. We do not have an answer as to why the officer who initiated or assisted the victim responded in a manner where the case was not classified properly, or even sought a senior officer's advisement as to how the case could have been handled,” Savella said.

Internal review

GPD’s Internal Affairs Section opened an administrative investigation into the incident March 9. Now, it is in the fact-finding stage.

Despite the officer no longer being employed by GPD, the department is investigating what happened, who was involved and their roles in the incident. GPD has 90 days to make a statement on the administrative review.

But there’s nothing further GPD can do for the victim, as the statute of limitations to investigate misdemeanor harassment or reclassify it to a fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct complaint has run its course.

“I support her as far as saying I’m not stopping here because ultimately because of the statute of limitations it becomes expunged and it's no longer a case to be discussed because of the time lapse, not because we no longer want to talk to it, but, that’s the time frame and the case was not met during that time frame," Savella said.

While Savella said GPD is hopeful a case will never fall through the cracks again, she shared options that residents have if they have filed a complaint and are unsatisfied with the responding officer.

“I am a strong advocate that if you are not happy with the officer you may have spoken to or reported it to, or feel being mistreated in a certain way, you can always ask for, one, the officer’s supervisor, if you’re not happy with the officer and/or supervisor, there’s always the operations sergeant and we keep climbing the chain," she said. "If, for any reason, you don’t want to go through the chain, … the chief is always welcome to see that certain things are addressed or there’s always Internal Affairs."