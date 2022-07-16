The first 100 days of a San Nicolas-Salas Matanane administration will see secretaries for health, education and public safety established at the Office of the Governor, as well as an Inspector General Division to receive fraud, waste, abuse, service and processing concerns from the public.

Those are some of the promises made by Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and his running mate, Sabrina Salas Matanane, as they unveiled their campaign platform Friday.

The secretaries will evaluate recruitment, retention and capital improvement needs on Guam while the Inspector General Division will conduct random agency visits to ensure management is meeting the standards of the governor's office.

San Nicolas and Salas Matanane also stated they will establish a rapid response team to assist various agencies with augmented customer service, and will task the Office of Technology to provide simple user-friendly solutions for online government services.

The candidates said they will direct their legal team to review local regulatory processes to determine what could be resolved, expedited or eliminated to reduce delays and inconveniences for members of the public "waiting for the government to act."

"After 100 days, phones will be answered, lines should be a thing of a past, high-performers will be empowered, asset utilization will be maximized, the public will be in control, and health, education and public safety will have a transparent, actionable and accountable system in place," the candidates stated, before concluding that under their administration, the governor's office "will no longer be a political operation" for the "dispensation of favors in a broken system."

The team also promised to:

• Grow Guam's police force to over 320 officers.

• Reduce housing and rental costs by accomplishing the mandates of the CHamoru Land Trust and focusing incentives to grow Guam's affordable housing inventory.

• Restructure debt to eliminate taxes on food and medicine

• Strengthen support for educators and school counselors

• Work on constructing and rehabilitating school facilities

• Establish a reliable pubic transportation system.

• Other initiatives related to cost of living, public safety, education, economic growth, health care and fixing the government.

All of this, the team stated, will be accomplished in one term.

Other platforms

San Nicolas and Salas Matanane are the latest gubernatorial candidates to present their platform.

The Republican team of former Gov. Felix Camacho and his running mate, Sen. Tony Ada, revealed their seven-pillar platform earlier this month: business, education, family, government, faith, justice and health.

Camacho and Ada are unchallenged in their party and will face off with the winner of the Democratic primary.

San Nicolas and Salas Matanane are up against fellow Democrats Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in the primary.

The current administration has not released its platform for this election, but Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio, who is also the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign manager, said nine working groups addressing public health, safety and other sectors are in the process of finalizing their platform recommendations.

The full platform will be launched over the next few weeks and posted on the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign website, Respicio said.

"This election season is about trust and how people have a choice to continue to move forward or go in either reverse or in circles, as the case may be if the leadership at Adelup changes," Respicio said. "Gov. Lou and Lt. Gov. Josh are taking every opportunity to make their case to Guam’s voters to continue their work, ... and are asking for four more years to stay the course on their vision for full recovery from this pandemic and to build back stronger than ever before."