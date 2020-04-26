Every year, the wedding industry on Guam brings in more than $228 million in local expenditures, according to the Guam Visitors Bureau.

"Weddings are an important part of Guam's tourism industry," said GVB President Pilar Laguaña. "About 10,000 weddings are hosted on Guam per year, bringing an average of 10 guests per wedding and 20,000 individuals that get married in our island paradise."

But in 2020, a wedding in paradise isn't possible for lovebirds looking to realize their dream union, at least for now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam wedding planner Jane Kwok, owner of Fashion Bride, also known as Weddings by Jane, said clients started postponing their wedding plans in late February when airlines began canceling flights from Hong Kong and Taiwan, where about 80% of her business originates.

By the time the closure of all nonessential businesses was ordered by the government of Guam in early March, Kwok said, her bookings for the rest of the year were "totally zero."

Kwok has been in the wedding business on Guam for 20 years, and typically plans about 25 weddings per month during the peak season of April through June.

While most of her clients are rescheduling at a later date, some in the fall and others next year, Kwok acknowledges it's hard to hear from people who have to put off what's supposed to be a joyous occasion.

"I feel bad for them because they already planned their wedding," she said. "A lot of them printed their invitations already."

But Kwok is more concerned about the safety of the community for now and plans to hopefully rebuild business when the health crisis subsides – whenever that may be.

She said her business can ride out the shutdown because many clients have already secured her services with a 50% deposit on a package that ranges from $4,000 to $5,000.

'It's just devastating'

Wedding planner Paula Schmidt said the shutdown could lead to a shuttering of her business for good. Schmidt is the owner of Paradise Weddings, which opened in 2017 and caters mostly to local clients.

"It's just devastating," she said. "June is my biggest month and I have nothing." Schmidt said her services range from quickie "kiss-and-go" weddings for $250, to all-inclusive weddings ranging up to $25,000.

But with a drastically reduced income and rent due on her shop, Schmidt said unless her company is able to recover soon, she could very well lose the business.

"We are just beside ourselves," she said. "It's kind of scary. I don't want to go out of business."

Schmidt's only hope, she said, is if she can defer her rent, but that is not an option yet.

"It's not the end of the world. ... If I can (defer my rent), I can maybe stay in business."

Kwok and Schmidt are hoping the situation will change and weddings will again be in season on Guam.

GVB's Laguaña, too, is hopeful the industry will bloom again one day.

"It's hard to gauge the true impact that this pandemic has had on our wedding market at this time. ... We look forward to welcoming these special guests when the time is appropriate," she said.