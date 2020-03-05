A man arrested on kidnapping and assault charges in connection to a July 21 incident at a Harmon bar was spared from having to spend more time in prison after he pleaded guilty to certain charges in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Alain C. Rengulbai pleaded guilty to felonious restraint as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor before Judge Vernon Perez.

The government's plea deal included a three-year prison sentence with all but six months suspended. He was also given credit for time served and placed on three years' probation.

It was said in court that Rengulbai served seven months at the Department of Corrections.

He was ordered to have no contact and stay away from the victims.

July 2018 kidnapping

On July 21, 2018, police responded to a domestic dispute that took place in the early morning hours at the Magic Stix bar in Harmon.

Rengulbai was accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend from the establishment after he punched a man she was with, court documents state. Rengulbai forced the woman downstairs, where she tried to escape into another bar, and eventually forced her into his vehicle. Witnesses heard the victim "yelling for help."

The report further states the woman asked to be released and even tried escaping but was denied by Rengulbai. She eventually convinced him to let her drive back to get her car and when the two switched seats, "she began shouting and honking the horn of the vehicle," documents state.

The suspect then put his hand over her mouth and nose. The woman reported she couldn't breath or shout for help. After she calmed down, Rengulbai allowed her to drive away because he was afraid the police would respond to her cries for help.

The woman drove back toward Magic Stix, intentionally running two red lights in desperation. When she saw a police cruiser approaching, she pulled into a parking lot, got its attention and "yelled for help," telling police she had hurt her arm in the struggle.