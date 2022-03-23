A teenager arrested following a deadly stabbing in Maite is not facing murder charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Tano Reselap, 18, does face lesser charges.

He was indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault as second- and third-degree felonies. Both include special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He remains held on $20,000 cash bail, and is scheduled to answer to the charges on Thursday.

The victim was identified by family members as Tai Kenson, 33. He was found dead inside an abandoned building along Robat Street in Maite after being stabbed on March 5.

Stabbing

Kenson lived in the building with others.

According to court documents, Reselap was drinking alcohol heavily with Kenson and another unnamed person when a fight broke out.

Reselap was accused of damaging the window of a car that belonged to one of Kenson's relatives.

During the fight, Reselap grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Kenson before fleeing the scene, court documents state.

Reselap allegedly admitted to police that he had fought, head-butted and stabbed Kenson, but denied causing serious head injuries to the victim.

Kenson was found unconscious in a pool of blood with cuts to his shoulder and serious injuries to his head.