No new cases; GMH COVID-19 unit has zero patients

Guam Memorial Hospital confirmed three new positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, though one patient was released after their confirmation follow-up test came back negative.

The two patients who were confirmed positive were transported to a government isolation facility.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said one of the patients had initially tested positive at Guam Regional Medical City. The second patient was tested Thursday morning at GMH after being admitted to the emergency room, and the third patient also tested positive at GRMC, which then sent the patient to GMH on Thursday afternoon.

The first GRMC-referred patient and the GMH ER patient were sent to the isolation facility.

The third patient remains at GMH but was moved out of the COVID-19 unit after testing negative, Perez-Posadas said.

In recent weeks, the government has reported few new cases as it continues its near-daily testing. It's been just about a week since the governor allowed some restrictions to be lifted.

On Saturday, there were four tests conducted and all were negative, according to the Joint Information Center. With those results, there remain 154 total cases since testing started in mid-March, and 126 people have since been released from isolation.

The Joint Information Center also noted new hours for the Department of Public Health and Social Service Laboratory: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on holidays; and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Back to zero

GMH, which is the island’s COVID-19 hospital, had been on a “stand down” status regarding its response unit because of its “low to zero COVID census,” Perez-Posadas said.

During an April 28 GMH board of trustees meeting, Perez-Posadas reported GMH had no COVID-19 patients in the facility.

Additionally, on April 15, the hospital’s Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights, which had been used as the COVID-19 isolation facility, was closed. At last report, GMH officials were working to repair the air-conditioning units, which had broken down.

Monitoring for surge

Officials said they were working as quickly as possible to fix the air-conditioning system to ensure they’re able to accommodate any surge of new COVID-19 patients.

The governor’s medical advisors have said the island could see an increase in COVID-19 cases this fall, particularly as the island continues to slowly reopen.

The SNU had been set up to house COVID-19 patients whose symptoms weren’t so severe that they required medical attention.

The hospital is working on repairing the chiller quickly so the SNU can again be used in case of a second wave of COVID-19.

In the meantime, there are portable fans to keep equipment cool and prevent mold from growing.