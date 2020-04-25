There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on testing that was conducted on Saturday.

The Joint Information Center reported that three batches of samples were tested at the Department of Public Health and Social Services Laboratory in Tamuning.

The first batch of 14 samples with conclusive results all came back negative.

The second batch of 17 samples that came from samples taken during pilot testing at Astumbo on Saturday all came back negative.

A third batch of 16 samples, mostly from Astumbo and some from the government quarantine sites also came back negative.

There were 52 individuals who were sampled as part of the Astumbo pilot testing program. The remainder of the samples will be tested on Sunday.

This means Guam's total COVID count remains 141 with 10 active cases.

As of Saturday, there was one COVID patient who was hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital.

There have been 126 patients who have recovered from the virus, according to DPHSS.