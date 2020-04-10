There were no new positive cases were returned from testing conducted Friday by the Department of Public Health Laboratory.

The department conducted 38 tests on Friday. All 38 were returned negative.

Two additional confirmed cases came from testing that was conducted by a private laboratory.

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey confirmed there were two additional positive cases from Diagnostic Laboratory Services (DLS).

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam to 130.

DeNorcey also announced that there were 41 individuals who have recovered from the pneumonia-like sickness. 14 were over the age of 60.

The total number of confirmed cases does not include the 416 confirmed cases from the USS Theodore Roosevelt. The Navy confirmed one sailor who tested positive on March 30 and was in isolation on Naval Base Guam was hospitalized on Thursday and is in the Intensive Care Unit at Naval Hospital Guam.