There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The Department of Public Health Laboratory ran 19 samples for testing on Wednesday. All 19 samples came back negative.

13 samples were also tested at the Guam Memorial Hospital and all returned negative.

Guam's total number of confirmed cases remains 135.

There were 73 reported recoveries, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

People with mild symptoms have not been tested extensively. Now that commercial testing is more widely available, more extensive testing will provide a better assessment of how widespread, or not, COVID-19 infections are in the Guam community, an update from the JIC stated on Wednesday.