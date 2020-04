There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on samples that were tested on Saturday.

The Guam Department of Public Health Laboratory ran 7 samples and all 7 came back negative.

Guam's total COVID count remains at 136 cases.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 110 recovered patients who had previously tested positive for the virus.

This number does not include the over 650 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who were confirmed to have COVID-19.