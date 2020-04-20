There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on testing that was conducted on Monday.

After a weekend of no new positive cases, the Joint Information Center reported 15 samples were tested with conclusive results at the Department of Public Health Laboratory on Monday. All 15 samples returned negative.

No samples were run at Guam Memorial Hospital Laboratory.

The government has been sending samples from asymptomatic individuals and those with minor symptoms to Diagnostic Laboratory Systems that tests the results off island. However there were no results available on Monday.

Guam's count remains 136.

The number does not include the 672 sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for the virus.

Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. John Menoni confirmed Monday that eight sailors are hospitalized at Naval Hospital Guam. One is in the Intensive Care Unit for increased observation after having shortness of breath.

"All of the sailors have a good prognosis," said Menoni.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero clarified on Monday that the numbers of positive cases from the USS Theodore Roosevelt are not included with Guam's numbers because they are not tracked locally.

"They are almost a country in themselves-the military. We only track what originated from Guam," said Leon Guerrero.