There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after nine samples were tested at the Department of Public Health Laboratory on Sunday.

All nine samples returned negative, according to the Joint Information Center.

There were no samples tested at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Guam's total COVID count remains 136.

Of the confirmed cases, 16 individuals are in stable condition, 3 are hospitalized, and 112 have recovered. There have been five COVID-related deaths.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research, a patient is classified as recovered after at least 72 hours have passed without a fever or additional respiratory issues and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

All remaining cases are in isolation.