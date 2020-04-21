There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on testing that was conducted on Tuesday.

Today marked the fourth day in a row of no new positive cases. The Joint Information Center reported 42 samples were tested with conclusive results at the Department of Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday. All 42 samples tested negative.

This means Guam's total COVID count is 136 with 17 active cases.

14 individuals who tested positive are listed in stable condition.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were three COVID patients who were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital.

There have been 114 individuals who were deemed recovered from the virus by Public Health officials.

Government officials have said they will expand testing capabilities including conducting targeted testing of vulnerable and high risk areas around the island.

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey announced on Tuesday that they will begin the targeted testing in Astumbo, Dededo. Specific details of the plan are still being worked out including how many rapid tests will be conducted and what specific areas of Astumbo they will select for the testing.