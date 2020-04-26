There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on testing that was conducted on Sunday.

The Joint Information Center reported 37 samples were tested with conclusive results at the Department of Public Health Laboratory. All 37 samples tested negative.

Of the 37 samples, 19 were from samples conducted on Saturday during a pilot project at Astumbo.

This means Guam's total COVID count remains at 141 with 8 active cases.

As of Sunday, there was one COVID patient who was hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital.

There have been 128 patients who have recovered from the virus, according to DPHSS.