No new COVID-19 cases after a day of testing

There were no new COVID-19 cases following a day of testing.

According to the Joint Information Center, 241 samples were tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and local and military partners. All tests returned negative results.

That leaves Guam's total at about 314 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 267 are classified as civilians and 47 are military service members.

There are 87 active cases.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at five.

More people have been released from isolation, 222 people, according to the JIC.

Mass COVID-19 testing next week

DPHSS will conduct expanded COVID-19 testing next week:

● Wednesday, July 22, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Tamuning Elementary School

○ Free and open to everyone while supplies last

● Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Asan-Maina’s Mayor’s Office

The tests are free and open to everyone while supplies last. Residents are asked to bring their identification.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

● (671) 480-7859

● (671) 480-6760/3

● (671) 480-7883

● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)