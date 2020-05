There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 70 samples were tested at the Guam Department of Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday.

38 samples came from testing conducted Tuesday at St. Dominic's Senior Care Home.

There were 32 samples that came from the island's clinics and Guam Memorial Hospital.

All 70 samples came back negative.

There have been 124 recoveries and there are 20 active cases of COVID-19 at this time, according to the Joint Information Center.