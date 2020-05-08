Out of 46 samples tested, there were zero positives for COVID-19.

However, another person, who had tested positive several weeks ago and had completed the required isolation period, has tested positive again. Bringing the total number of people who are retesting positive to 10. That brings the total number of people who've "been released from isolation" down to 122, according to the Joint Information Center.

"When a patient is released from isolation, he or she is no longer considered infectious. DPHSS uses CDC’s test-based criteria for releasing patients from isolation," the release stated. "This requires COVID-19 patients to have two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart before being released from isolation."

To date, Guam has a total of 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since tests began in mid-March. There have been five people, those with underlying illness, who have died.

Samples for Friday's tests came from residents of Hemlani Apartments in Merizo, as well as local clinics and hospitals.