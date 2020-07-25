No new positive COVID-19 cases after 233 people tested

None of 233 people tested on Friday have the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Joint Information Center.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested the samples faken from the individuals - nearly 200 of whom took advantage of free tests offered at Tamuning and Asan this past week.

There were 80 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held in Tamuning and 97 samples from the drive-through testing in Asan.

To date, there have been a total of 337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, 244 released from isolation, and 88 active cases. Of those cases, 288 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.