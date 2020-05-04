No new positives after 42 people tested today; total COVID-19 cases remain at 149

Guam still has 19 people with the virus that causes COVID-19 - this after the Guam Department of Public Health tested 42 people and all had negative results today.

As of tonight, there have been 149 cases of COVID-19 as of when testing started in March. Guam has seen five deaths and there have been 125 people released from isolation, according to the Joint Information Center.

When a patient is released from isolation, he or she is no longer considered infectious. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) research and published guidelines, a patient is released from isolation after at least 72 hours have passed without a fever or additional respiratory issues and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared, the JIC stated. All remaining cases are in isolation.

The results include samples from clinics, hospitals, and the quarantine facility. DPHSS has targeted areas where infection may occur due to lack of access to health care, and in densely populated apartment complexes.