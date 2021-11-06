The man accused in a deadly stabbing in Tamuning last December will go to trial next year.

Ronat Chutaro appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Elyze Iriarte on Friday.

His trial was previously vacated after the court was told that the government had offered him a plea deal.

Details of the plea agreement were not discussed. However, defense attorney John Terlaje said the case will now be scheduled for trial possibly in June 2022.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Chutaro was accused in the December 2020 stabbing death of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk in Tamuning.

He faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Both charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Chutaro told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and attacked him first with a knife and that he had taken it away, court documents state.