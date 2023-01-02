No public update on ‘substantial evidence' against outgoing delegate

About six months have passed since the referral of “substantial evidence” of criminal wrongdoing by outgoing Del. Michael San Nicolas to the U.S. Department of Justice - and the people of Guam have no indication what formal charges will come from the referral, if any at all.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, local time, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics stated an investigative subcommittee handling San Nicolas’ case “unanimously concluded that there was substantial evidence that Del. San Nicolas: accepted improper excessive campaign contributions; engaged in a conspiracy to hide the proceeds of the illicit campaign contributions; knowingly caused his campaign committee to file false or incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission; and attempted to improperly influence a witness in connection with this Committee’s investigation.”

Days later, during an online media conference, San Nicolas told local reporters the committee report contained nothing he had to apologize or take responsibility for. Instead, the delegate repeatedly contradicted assertions by a bipartisan group of House members that the report said showed wrongdoing on the delegate's part.

“The opposite is the case. This ethics process has concluded, and there was no findings of guilt,” San Nicolas said June 28, 2022. “And, in fact, no formal charges have been filed at all.”

In response to questions about the allegations the report contained, San Nicolas denied he ever received an improper donation from a constituent. He did not, however, say at least two witnesses – who testified to their knowledge of an excessive $10,000 cash contribution – were lying.

“We are not in the business of trying to determine whether or not they’re telling the truth. We are in the business of making sure that everything that we’re doing … is aboveboard, which is why those funds were refunded,” San Nicolas said. “Whether or not they were lying was immaterial. We said, ‘Look. If there’s something wrong there … we’re going to refund those moneys.'”

The report noted the delegate’s campaign eventually refunded $9,000 of the alleged $10,000 cash donation, which was well above allowable limits for his 2018 election cycle. But the committee also accused him in the report of conspiring to hide the donation from federal authorities, including by attempting to influence the donor’s testimony.

It took a few moments for him to consider, when asked by The Guam Daily Post, if there is evidence in the report for which he would apologize or take responsibility.

“I really can’t think of anything right now,” he said at the time. “What are you going to apologize for when you haven’t been charged with anything, and you haven’t been found guilty of anything?”

Guam’s lone delegate to the House also said political motivations were at play, perhaps to affect his gubernatorial bid in 2022, which ultimately was not successful, or to make an example out of San Nicolas to other members of Congress.

“There’s politics on Guam, which we all know is very ugly. There’s also politics in D.C.,” he said in June 2022. “It’s very easy for the territorial guy to be the whipping boy, and to try and use our circumstances as an example. But that’s why it’s so important to have a press conference like this, and to clarify information. And to really explain what’s going on.”

The FBI, in early August 2022, confirmed it was reviewing the allegations against San Nicolas.

Tamara L. Heck of the FBI Honolulu Division clarified to The Guam Daily Post that it is the policy of the FBI not to confirm or deny whether it is conducting an investigation.

“The FBI reviews allegations of criminal conduct for their merit and, when warranted, conducts further investigation,” Heck said in August. “I want to be clear, though, that a review of allegations does not necessarily result in the opening of an investigation.”

Evidence in report

The committee’s 217-page report on the ethics investigation provides more details and contradicts some of the public statements made by San Nicolas on his involvement with the congressional inquiry.

According to exhibits included with the report, during the course of an interview with John Paul Manuel, the delegate's former chief of staff and the campaign official who initiated the ethics complaint, testimony was given that alleged San Nicolas had a designated place to store an improper cash donation for his campaign within his senatorial office.

"There is a hiding place that he has, a library attached to his office, so he went to go put it into his little hiding place," Manuel testified, later telling investigators: "It's the ceiling tile, the corner ceiling tile of his library. I guess he just puts it in the ceiling."

The donor’s cash contribution was not reported to the Federal Election Commission in 2018 and, instead, San Nicolas “waited approximately two years” to report a $9,000 cash contribution from the donor, over two filings submitted in September and October 2020.

Violators of federal election law face criminal penalties.

How San Nicolas and his associates responded to the allegedly improper contribution also may be a criminal matter.

Substantial evidence also exists that he “engaged in a conspiracy” to mask illicit donations, according to the report.

In November 2019, San Nicolas “dispatched” a staffer from Washington, D.C., to Guam, the report alleged, noting the man has a criminal record and used to fight professionally.

The staffer was tasked to have a meeting with the donor who provided the improper cash contribution and deliver a message that the donation “never happened.”

The report contends the staffer followed the donor to his car in an attempt to deliver the message, citing interviews with both the staffer and the donor. According to the report, the donor thought “it was very weird that (the staffer) just showed up without any invitation or anything.”

The timing of the conversation was “shortly after” the ethics investigation entered its second review phase.

After news broke about the allegedly improper contribution, around Dec. 4, 2019, another staffer of San Nicolas sent a letter to the donor.

“Among other things, the letter repeatedly refers to the contribution as ‘inadvertent’ and claims that Del. San Nicolas never received the money, but nonetheless offers to reimburse the donor,” the report disclosed.

The donor was asked to sign a prewritten statement avowing that San Nicolas did not receive the contribution, and that no guidance was provided by Manuel regarding the contribution.

“The letter appears to have been a deliberate attempt by Del. San Nicolas to conceal his misconduct and influence the donor,” the report found.

‘Discredit upon the House’

Additionally, the investigating parties repeatedly took issue with San Nicolas not testifying or offering evidence throughout the yearslong process, despite his public and private assurances of cooperation.

“… Delegate San Nicolas’ overall lack of candor and diligence in cooperating with the ISC’s investigation reflected poorly on the institution of the House and, thereby, brought discredit upon the House,” the report found.

The report notes multiple opportunities where San Nicolas could have appeared voluntarily or under subpoena to provide evidence or statements in his defense between 2019 and 2022. This includes the subcommittee taking “the extraordinary step” of issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony, with which he failed to comply.

Due to these delays, some allegations were not investigated fully, including whether San Nicolas employed a woman with whom he was having an affair. One factor leading to these matters being unresolved was the series of tactics employed by San Nicolas, according to the report.

“Delegate San Nicolas failed to fulfill his duty of candor; rather than fully cooperate with the ISC’s investigation, he has repeatedly sought to evade and obstruct review of his conduct,” the report asserted. “While the Delegate engages in delay tactics, the statute of limitations for the potential criminal conduct at issue continues to tick away and may expire next year for some of the allegations and in 2024 for others.”

The committee's adoption of the report was unanimous and, with it, the referral of “substantial evidence of potential violations of federal criminal law to the Department of Justice for such further action as it deems appropriate,” the committee stated in its release.