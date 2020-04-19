No record of possible virus-related death

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is unaware of an April 13 death of a man who reportedly suffered from COVID-19 symptoms – news of which has raised concerns from some in the community.

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco DeNorcey on Friday said DPHSS is informed when Guam Memorial Hospital runs a test on a deceased person who may also have been considered a person under investigation.

Positive test results would require the body be buried within 24 hours, officials said.

Additionally, positive test results would point to the need for contact tracing to determine whether other people could be ill.

Guam Memorial Hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas, when asked by The Guam Daily Post, didn't respond directly to the question of the April 13 fatality, but did state: “Since we started testing for COVID-19 on Guam, test results of all suspected/PUI deaths have been negative for COVID-19.”

She didn't have the number of tests done immediately available. She said the process of reporting a suspected PUI's deaths "is not anything different as any non-COVID death."

Unpingco-Denorcey added GMH usually takes the swabs and “if they can’t do it then they ask us.” She said DPHSS as well as Diagnostic Lab Services, which has been contracted by the government to run tests, are able to do it.

“In the past we did have some swabs done on those who have passed away that were PUIs, those (cases) I’m very much aware of,” she said.

“I know of two so far that has been done and a request has been made in fact for a body that has already decomposed – and we have already communicated with Dr. Thane Hancock that can also be done with the help of course of these specimens being brought to the Atlanta (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”

“So with this case, this individual being 40 years old, I haven’t heard of that to this day,” she stated on Friday.