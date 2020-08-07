No revised GovGuam spending plan yet; Aug. 31 deadline looms

With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, there’s still no budget bill reflecting the reduced government of Guam revenues as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on our economy, though officials said the work continues.

The original executive budget request submitted by Adelup in January totaled more than $1 billion.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said they’ve had a number of discussions with the Legislature’s Office of Finance and Budget to “arrive at a mutually acceptable revenue level and allocation of those revenues to meet the needs of our island.”

The budget sets the spending priorities for the government for the fiscal year, determining how much of the anticipated revenues will be spent on schools and education, police and other safety agencies, and public health centers and the hospital. The new fiscal year begins in October.

The governor, a few weeks ago, said her administration would submit a revised version of the budget request sent in January. As of Thursday afternoon, the Legislature hadn’t yet received legislation from the Adelup.

On Wednesday, Sen. Joe San Agustin said he's asked the governor's office to provide a revised budget for months now, as agencies have been holding budget hearings using the earlier projections.

San Agustin, who is the legislative appropriations committee chairman, and OFB Director Stephen Guerrero said they are working on their own version of the budget bill, which totals about $983 million. That’s $775 million in general funds and $208 million in special funds.

Guerrero said they’ve reached out to Adelup for their input on where agency budgets can be reduced.

Lester Carlson, Bureau of Budget and Management Research director, said while “the appropriate revenue levels are critical … please bear in mind that equally as important is the allocation of these revenue levels to ensure public health, public safety and public education are sufficiently funded.”

Carlson, responding to OFB’s comments that they took into account all filled positions, noted there also are “recruitments in progress that should be factored in as well.”

He also noted that as people retire or resign from positions related to public health and safety, which are critical, then "we have been approving GG1s to replace these vacancies, again, provided they are necessary.” GG1s are government of Guam personnel hiring documents.

BBMR has sent numerous hiring documents back to departments, especially if they are tied to the Tourist Attraction Fund, which is funded by hotel occupancy tax collection, Carlson said.

Slightly higher projections

The governor, this week, said she was willing to negotiate with the Legislature on the revenue projections, but was optimistic a higher revenue, up to $780 million for the general fund, was possible.

In March, there were local workers, primarily in the tourism industry, who reported hours were being cut or they were simply furloughed after the island was shut down. There have been virtually no tourists, many businesses have been closed or have decided to shut down permanently, and thousands of local workers have been furloughed.

Financial reports filed monthly with the Legislature show that revenues collected since then have fallen short by tens of millions from projected numbers. The most recent report, for the month of June, showed a $45.7 million shortfall between what was expected and what the government collected in taxes and fees for the first nine months of the fiscal year.

Aug. 31 deadline

San Agustin said with the Aug. 31 budget clock is ticking.

The speaker has called for session on Monday, which gives senators a little more than a week to finalize and then pass a budget bill and send it to the governor's desk. The governor typically has 10 days to deliberate on a bill before signing it, vetoing it, or allowing it to lapse into law.

Carlson said: “Given the amount of time we have spent sharing information, if a measure consistent with our discussions is passed – then review by the fiscal team and a recommendation to the governor will not be a lengthy process.”