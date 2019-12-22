'No rush' to dispose of birds despite cockfighting ban

With a federal ban on cockfighting in effect as of Friday, owners of gamecocks are advised that there is no rush to dispose of them, according to the Guam Department of Agriculture.

The agriculture department has received inquires about what to do with the birds now that cockfighting is illegal.

“There is nothing unlawful about owning brood fowl or poultry previously used in cockfighting,” a news release from the department stated.

“We don’t encourage eating them,” Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht said, citing the possibility of the animals being injected with drugs.

Residents also have inquired with the agriculture department about the best method to dispose of cockfighting birds.

While the Department of Public Health and Social Services is responsible for the licensing of controlled drugs, it does not have the resources to dispose of drugs, according to the release.

Residents are advised to dispose of the unused chicken medications during the Drug Enforcement Administration's twice-yearly National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which accepts legally obtained pharmaceuticals and Schedule II-V controlled drugs with no questions asked. The DEA office in Hagåtña typically announces collection days in April and October.

The drugs can also be turned in throughout the year at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam pharmacy, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Those with questions or concerns are advised to contact Territorial Veterinarian Dr. Thomas Pool at thomas.pool@doag.guam.gov or 300-7965/6.