No salary adjustments after CCU completes employee evaluations

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities completed its evaluation of power and water utility general managers Dec. 3, capping a process that encompassed seven employees in total, and which began about three weeks prior.

Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager Miguel Bordallo received a cumulative score of 4.25 out of 5, meaning that he scored slightly higher than the benchmark for exceeding expectations and is above satisfactory, according to Commissioner Simon Sanchez.

The score given to Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente was 4.09, which means he also exceeded expectations and is above satisfactory, Sanchez said.

While the heads of the two utilities were rated highly by the commissioners, neither the general managers nor any of the other employees evaluated by the commission received salary adjustments.

Commissioner Judith Guthertz made a motion to maintain the current salary structures, stating that it was important to acknowledge the constraints in the community, referring to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanchez said the employees would merit a salary adjustment in better times, but agreed that the timing required "sacrifice" and sharing in the challenges presented by COVID-19.

"We will revisit their situation when the community situation is better," he said, before the CCU adopted Guthertz's motion.

Salaries

Annual salaries for GPA and GWA employees evaluated, based on available staffing patterns (does not include benefits):

GPA General Manager John Benavente - $225,000

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo - 174,990

GPA legal counsel D. Graham Botha Jr. - $135,000

GWA legal counsel Kelly Clark - $115,003

GPA Chief Financial Officer John Kim - $135,000

CCU Secretary Bernadette Sablan - $72,012

GWA Chief Financial Officer Taling Taitano - $137,738

With the exception of Taitano, who was not at GWA at the time, this is the first time the employees are being evaluated following controversial pay raises approved in November 2018. The commission at that time, which did not include current member Michael Limtiaco, discussed pay adjustment during executive session, away from public observation and in violation of law. The adjustments were to take effect the following year.

The raises and bonuses for the employees, which have since been rescinded, include:

A $25,000 bonus for Benavente.

A pay raise from $175,000 to $190,000, and a bonus of $10,000 for Bordallo.

A pay raise from $135,000 to $144,772 for Botha.

A pay raise from $115,000 to $140,000 for Clark.

A pay raise from $135,000 to $152,157 for Kim.

A $5,000 bonus for Sablan.

Adjustments were also approved for assistant general managers at GPA. In addition to rescinding all adjustments, all affected employees were to pay back any they may have received.

Following reports of the 2018 violation, the Office of Public Accountability conducted an audit of pay raises at the utilities and other agencies. The OPA found several issues with how the CCU had been conducting its pay adjustments, noting that closed-door salary adjustments were common. The CCU also failed to conduct formal performance evaluations for the general managers, the audit report stated.

The CCU has adopted several changes, including a formal and public evaluation process for general managers.

In February, the CCU also reapproved prior decisions on hiring and salary adjustments for certain employees, including the hiring of the GPA general manager, who was granted the $225,000 salary from a salary of $175,000 upon being hired into his permanent position. The purpose of the reapproval was to remedy the defective meetings and finalize the salary adjustments in an open session.

Limtiaco recused himself from evaluating general managers in both the power and water utilities. Limtiaco's wife is an assistant general manager working under Benavente at GPA.

As for GWA, Limtiaco disclosed that Bordallo is his first cousin and, although he could not find that as a specific conflict, he recused himself.

Commissioner Francis Santos also recused himself from evaluating Bordallo as they are brothers-in-law, which is a conflict, according to CCU Chairman Joey Duenas.

However, Santos did participate in closed-door discussions in November 2018 and was the commissioner to second a motion adopting the controversial salary adjustments, which included Bordallo. He has not issued a comment on the matter.

Evaluations

Each general manager presented information on his progress at his respective utility prior to evaluation. Benavente talked about improvements made to the power system and increasing generation diversity with renewable sources and cost savings, among other initiatives.

Bordallo similarly commented on progress and ongoing initiatives at GWA.

Only the general managers were evaluated in public. The other employees, the board secretary and respective chief financial officers and lawyers for each utility, were evaluated in executive session.

Former Sen. Robert Klitzkie has submitted a Sunshine Act request for documents pertaining to GWA legal counsel Kelly Clark.