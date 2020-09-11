No sanctions in Port documents dispute

The Superior Court of Guam has decided not to impose sanctions against Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio over a dispute on the disclosure of documents pertaining to legal services.

Attorney Thomas Fisher issued a Sunshine Act request to the Port Authority on July 1 seeking memoranda, contracts, purchase orders, payment applications and payments for legal services, as well as procurement records for legal services.

Fisher later filed a petition with the court to order disclosure of the documents and sanction Respicio, claiming the Port Authority had failed to respond and produce the requested documents.

During court hearings, the Port Authority maintained it did email the requested documents and offered to produce a screenshot of the transaction. The Port Authority also submitted a declaration regarding the transmission of 63 pages of documents. A subsequent declaration of service claimed that an attempt to email the first declaration to Fisher was unsuccessful as his inbox was full.

The court stated that there is no reason to believe the parties were untruthful in their accounting of events and it is plausible that the collective allegations can coexist, as considering the email error noted earlier, it's possible the culprit "may be technology rather than human willfulness."

Moreover, although the law requires an agency to produce documents in a requested format when possible, Fisher did not make a specific demand in his request, only that the Port Authority provide the documents. Nothing in statute requires an agency to deliver documents unless requested, the court decision stated.

The decision not to impose sanctions does not mean the Port Authority no longer needs to make the requested documents available to Fisher, but the court encourages the parties to communicate and resolve disputes.

The Port Authority issues a release on the decision, saying it was pleased with the ruling.