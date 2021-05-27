No security, no trash service: Night market not ready to reopen

Guam's famed Chamorro Village Wednesday Night Market is seeking to resume after nearly 15 months of pandemic closure, but reopening would also require funds to get its security and trash collection contracts back, among other things.

"It's going to take more than just getting the Department of Public Health and Social Services approval for us to reopen," Department of Chamorro Affairs President Melvin Won Pat-Borja said Wednesday.

This week, the department will be submitting a request to Public Health for guidance on reopening the night market, Won Pat-Borja said.

Because of restrictions on the number of people that can socially gather, Chamorro Affairs held off a formal reopening request for months, he said.

The Wednesday Night Market, with its festive sights, sounds, aromas and tastes the Chamorro Village has been known for, is a lifeline not only for small businesses but also the entire operations of the Chamorro Village.

When it closed starting in March 2020, the village lost vendors and income to fund critical services such as security and trash removal.

On one hand, the department does not want to invite trespassers and burglars to the Chamorro Village but on the other hand, it also wants the public to understand the many issues involved in resuming the Wednesday Night Market.

Facilities were broken into several times during the pandemic closure.

Won Pat-Borja said senators have been made aware of the Chamorro Village's funding and security challenges.

But while it is optimistic that it can receive some funds from the American Rescue Plan, it has not relied entirely on this to get things moving again, Won Pat-Borja said.

For example, he said, Chamorro Affairs has sought help from the Port Authority of Guam and the Guam Police Department to keep an eye on the Chamorro Village premises, too, as they do their routine checks.

Chamorro Village vendors that have resumed operations have been hauling their own trash, and DCA has been working with University of Guam and other groups advocating sustainability in addressing solid waste at the site, Won Pat-Borja said.

The Chamorro Village's staffing has been reduced to about four employees, Won Pat-Borja said, so reopening the night market without additional resources could mean having the limited personnel also help haul trash, provide security or even enforce the mask mandate and social distancing.

Won Pat-Borja said the department has been looking into federal grant funding not only to avail of pandemic relief funds but also for longer-term projects that include reconfiguring the concrete huts at the Chamorro Village that were used during the 2016 Festival of Pacific Arts & Culture.

Just to repurpose the concrete huts to enclose them for vendors to use, he said, could cost more than $1 million but there is value in helping small businesses, he said.

Mitigation plan needed

A few months ago, Chamorro Affairs made an informal inquiry with DPHSS on how to go about reopening the Wednesday Night Market.

Since then, the department has been following the governor's executive order and guidelines. The governor recently allowed social gatherings of up to 100 people.

Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for DPHSS, said there's been no formal request from Chamorro Affairs about the reopening of the Wednesday Night Market.

A request for reopening usually requires some kind of a COVID-19 mitigation plan, Carrera said.

Liability concern

While the Chamorro Village Wednesday Night Market in Hagåtña has yet to resume, the once-a-week food truck event at Skinner Plaza, the Barrigada Food Truck Festival every Wednesday night, and similar events have become popular spots for food and other treats.

At this point, it is a liability concern, Won Pat-Borja said.

"Unlike the Thursday food truck night at Skinner Plaza, which has been going on unregulated, the Wednesday Night Market is the sole responsibility of Chamorro Village and DCA. Obviously we would love to reopen the Night Market. It is a staple of what we do at CV and our main revenue generator. However, in light of this pandemic we will await further guidance from DPHSS," he said.

Chamorro Village has resumed operations, with its vendors continuing to sell food products, arts and crafts, and other items. But most of the village vendors make their money during the Wednesday Night Market. Hundreds of tourists and residents used to flock to the Chamorro Village for the Wednesday night festivities and food.

'A challenge'

"Public cultural events have been a challenge under the pandemic restrictions," Won Pat-Borja said. "CHamoru (culture) is rooted in oral tradition and it is extremely difficult to continue cultural programming without face-to-face interaction."

But Chamorro Affairs is trying to overcome these challenges, especially with more pandemic restrictions lifted.

The department is seeking to reopen the Sen. Antonio "Tony" Palomo Guam and Chamorro Educational Facility, or the Guam Museum, in June.

Won Pat-Borja, who is also the executive director for the Commission on Decolonization, said the department submitted its safe reopening plan for the museum to Public Health.

The Guam Museum, he said, has been working on developing educational web-based or virtual content for the time being.

"We anticipate that as restrictions decrease, we will be able to start hosting more cultural community engagement programming. Both the Guam Museum and the Chamorro Village will play an important role in this effort," he said.

Chamorro Affairs, he said, has also been using this "down time" to conduct much-needed maintenance and repairs to its facilities.

"We hope to also harden our infrastructure by investing in renovations that will increase our capacity and ability to serve our community," he said.

Besides looking to reopen the Guam Museum, Won Pat-Borja also announced: