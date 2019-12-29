No settlement in Leon Guerrero Port case

While directors of the Port Authority of Guam have signed off on a resolution to offer settlement terms to former Port employee Leonora Leon Guerrero, it appears settlement is yet to take place.

The parties met again at the Civil Service Commission on Monday, Dec. 23, for a continued motion hearing, which was rescheduled again over the issue of settlement authority.

Attorney Curtis Vandeveld, representing Leon Guerrero, raised an objection at the hearing over the lack of a representative who could authorize settlement – normally the head of the agency.

The Port board later met and approved two resolutions: one to offer settlement terms to Leon Guerrero, and one that authorizes Port legal counsel Joseph McDonald to explore settlement and authorize the Port deputy general manager to receive signed settlement agreements and take action to comply with the agreement.

But Vandeveld noted he's received nothing that indicates a delegation of authority. In turn, McDonald acknowledged he has yet to file the resolution allowing for a delegation of authority.

With the parties continuing to argue the matter, CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller said he assumed the case did not settle.

"That's correct," McDonald said during the hearing.

Vandeveld, however, questioned if there was actually someone from the Port at the hearing who had authority to offer settlement terms.

"I still do not see where it says the Port staff attorney ... has the authority to explore and offer settlement terms upon parameters communicated in privilege and confidence. That doesn't mean he has any authority – he only has the ability to communicate what the board of directors has done," Vandeveld added, referring to the Port resolutions.

All personnel matters belong to the general manager and not the board, Vandeveld said. But McDonald stated that the board would need to decide on whether a settlement would proceed under his recommendation.

"Everything flows from the board," McDonald said.

Regardless, he was told to bring the Port general manager or his written designee at the next hearing date in January. Otherwise, the Port won't be permitted to argue its motions, Miller said.

Leon Guerrero was one of several employees allegedly caught up in a fraudulent workers' compensation claim filed by former Port marketing manager Bernadette Sterne Meno around eight years ago.

Leon Guerrero appealed her termination.