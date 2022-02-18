With no government finance officials in attendance to answer questions from lawmakers and with limited testimony from the public, Sen. Joe San Agustin, chair of the Guam Legislature's appropriations committee, opted to continue at a later date Thursday's public hearing for a new round of war claims funding.

The hearing will resume March 15.

Bill 220-36 proposes $150 million to pay war claims. This will come from two sources: $75 million from a business privilege tax credit program and $75 million in Section 30 money deposited into the previously established Guam War Claims Fund.

The credits are to last five years while the deposits are to be made in $15 million annual increments over five years.

If passed into law, the bill would follow recently enacted legislation created to address claimants who missed the filing deadline for the federal Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act.

Unlike that measure, however, Bill 220 will also address claimants regardless of their date of death - a major talking point surrounding the more recent war claims law.

Lawmakers lamented the absence of GovGuam finance officials at Thursday's hearing. Department of Administration Director Edward Birn appeared for a measure heard just before Bill 220, but did not return.

Speaker Therese Terlaje said a fiscal note was submitted for Bill 220 but it doesn't explain the impact of the bill on the General Fund.

The note states that the $150 million over five years proposed by Bill 220 equates to about $30 million per fiscal year from sources that feed into the General Fund, and "correspondingly results in reduced funding for government of Guam operations."

"But that's all they've said. They haven't explained it at all and neither has the (Office of Finance and Budget) and OFB's fiscal note says even less," Terlaje said.

San Agustin noted that executive branch officials were invited to the hearing.

"I had tons of questions for (the Department of Revenue and Taxation)," Sen. Telo Taitague said at the hearing.

"Bill 220 claims the tax credits are fully negotiable. Can the tax credits be applied or reassigned by holders of tax credits? Can the claimant have it transferred? There are tons of questions that need to be answered and not just from the administration but from the public," Taitague said.

She further stated that she believed the Legislature needed to reach out to the community for its input, not just for Bill 220 but for a proposed resolution by San Agustin that would seek federal payment of war claims.

As she did with the prior legislation over the use of local funding sources to pay war claims, Sen. Joanne Brown opposed Bill 220.

"If this money was coming from the federal government, I would be right there on the line to say this is right and this is just. But I cannot support legislation that asks our own people to pay for their own compensation," Brown said.

She also noted the absence of Guam's business community at the hearing.

Ronald Laguana was the only person to appear and testify on the bill, but Sen. Amanda Shelton, the main sponsor, said written testimonies from families of war survivors have been submitted.