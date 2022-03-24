A portion of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church sanctuary floor, where the altar sits, was discovered caved-in after Mass on Tuesday. But, Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola and other officials said there's no sinkhole but rather, the raised concrete floor just fell to the original ground level.

Arriola and DPW engineers assessed the Hågat church Wednesday afternoon.

Arriola said there's no sinkhole and confirmed problems with the way the altar and sanctuary area were built.

"Church should and will remain closed until a more thorough assessment," Arriola said.

Classes at the nearby Mount Carmel School resume Thursday, after it was closed Wednesday as a precautionary measure, the Archdiocese of Agana announced.

Because the Mount Carmel Church remains closed until a pending review of the damage is complete, the two funeral Masses that had been scheduled in Hågat will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sumai-Santa Rita on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26, the archdiocese said.

Mount Carmel pastor, Father Alberto Rodriguez, thanked Our Lady of Guadalupe pastor, Father Richard Kidd and the parishioners of Santa Rita, for their support and understanding.

Arriola and Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico said there is no proper backfilling under the raised concrete floor.

Susuico said after decades, the floor could no longer hold the weight of the marble altar and other items on it, and that may have been the cause of the collapse. He added the rest of the church structure seems to be stable, and the damage was confined to the altar and sanctuary area.

The Archdiocese of Agana is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, so it must obtain approval from the bankruptcy court before procuring professional services of a structural engineer.

"I don’t think there is any sinkhole in the Agat Church. No sinkhole. The Mount Carmel Church was built with an all-ifit floor and pews. It remained ifit all through the '60s and '70s," Mount Carmel School Foundation Chairman Mike Phillips said. "It looks to me from the short video, the concrete slab just fell to the original ground level."

Susuico said his office has helped identify temporary places of worship for Mount Carmel parishioners in the event the church has to be sealed off longer, including the Hågat gym and Sagan Bisita. Discussions are ongoing, he said.

As soon as the archdiocese learned of the cave-in Tuesday night, it completely sealed off the church and the immediate area. As a precautionary measure, the superintendent of Catholic education, Father Val Rodriguez, announced the Wednesday closure of the nearby Mount Carmel School.

Mount Carmel School classes resume Thursday, the superintendent said.

Spokesman Tony Diaz said the archdiocese is thankful that the sudden damage didn't hurt anyone or occur when Mass was celebrated there Tuesday morning. No one was hurt, since no one was around when the collapse occurred.

A Hågat parishioner discovered what the Archdiocese of Agana described as "major damage," Tuesday night, several hours after Mass was celebrated there Tuesday morning.

"A parish member earlier tonight discovered that a big portion of the church's sanctuary floor had caved in, collapsing the sacred altar and creating an immediate hazard. Once we receive approval from bankruptcy court, the archdiocese will have a structural engineer assess the church. Out of an abundance of caution, the school will be examined as well," the archdiocese said in a statement.

Susuico said the current Mount Carmel Church structure was built in 1951 and was renovated in the 1970s.

"The altar is made of marble. It's heavy. Because there's no backfilling of the raised floor under the altar, the floor caved in. The rest of the building is sound," Susuico said.

Phillips on Wednesday night said the DPW inspection found that the issue is "confined to the new elevation of the alter area. It doesn’t go down very far at all and DPW will probably go underneath the church if they still can to see more."

"There is no effect on the Mount Carmel School side. The fallen floor appears limited to the newly raised altar area. DPW will perform more evaluations on the Agat Church to confirm it’s just the new add-on area and nothing more. It’s really too bad they didn’t leave Mount Carmel Church how it was for almost 70 years now. I’m sure those who did the latest work on the church had no idea. DPW and director Vince Arriola responded very fast," he said.