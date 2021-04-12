There are no storm watches or warnings issued for Guam as meteorologists continue tracking a weather disturbance that is southeast of Yap.

The system is expected to bring some rain to Guam towards the end of the week, according to Brandon Aydlett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Guam office. Aydlett provided a 10 a.m. weather update.

He said the system is expected to pass Thursday near the island’s of Yap. While forecasts aren’t clear at the moment how close it will get, Aydlett said it is expected to send torrential rainfall and strong gusty winds to Yap as well as the island’s of Palau later this week.

The tropical disturbance is now designated as "medium" by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, meaning tropical cyclone development is likely, but expected to occur beyond 24 hours.

The Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense reminds residents that the track of the storm may change, especially if the disturbance begins to develop sooner, or takes a more northward track, passing closer to the Marianas. Also anticipated for the Marianas from this system is a possible west or southwest swell.

Officials also advise residents to take basic precautionary measures now:

• Stay up to date with the latest information. The system track or intensity may change and advisories regarding flash flooding or dangerous seas may be issued later in the week.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds, before inclement weather arrives.

• Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.