The Guam Police Department is trying to identify a woman who was found dead on Ramirez Street in Toto around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

With no medical examiner on island to determine the exact cause of death and no leads on the woman's identity, police are pulling together resources from various agencies for help.

"When we can identify the body, it helps guide the investigation," said Chief of Police Steve Ignacio. "We suspect foul play was involved."

Woman beaten, naked

Dave Melander said he no longer wants to walk down Ramirez Street on his way to work. He was one of several who came across the body on the side of the road Saturday night in Toto.

“I thought she was drunk and just sleeping,” said Melander, “but I was told by the others there and the officers talking to me that she’s dead.”

He said the woman was lying face up.

“I can tell there was bruises on her face,” he said. “She was completely nude. Nothing whatsoever covering her. Just the body.”

He said several children found the unidentified woman and told their mom who called police.

“It gives me the idea that she was beaten,” he said. “That is sad for somebody to just dump the body there. That’s very thoughtless.”

Melander said he has walked through Ramirez Street for the past several months to go between his job at nearby Benson's home improvement store and home.

“I don’t go that way anymore. I came to work by taking the main road,” he said, referring to Route 8.

Reaching out to FSM government

An autopsy would also include a forensic examination to determine if the woman was sexually assaulted.

Detectives are canvassing the nearby area in hopes of finding surveillance footage that may show the victim at nearby establishments before she died.

Police said people in the area discovered the lifeless woman on Saturday. The woman, believed to be in her 30s or 40s and of Micronesian descent, had no identification.

Her body was found in an area near large boulders that block off vehicle traffic.

Ignacio said police are still trying to find the property owners and have also reached out to the Federated States of Micronesia consul general to help identify the victim.

Police are not releasing any details of the woman's condition, the injuries she sustained or how long the body had lain where it was found.

National Guard will provide analyst

The police ask anyone who has a friend or loved one matching the description of the victim who hasn’t been seen in the past two to three days to call 475-8615.

The Guam National Guard will provide an intelligence analyst to help GPD with the case. Guam Homeland Security, the Marianas Fusion Center, Department of Youth Affairs officers and other agencies are also helping.