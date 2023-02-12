Judi Won Pat has hit the ground running as the Guam Department of Education’s acting superintendent during her first week in the position.

Immediately addressing some of GDOE’s pressing issues, Won Pat told The Guam Daily Post she is excited to bring her expertise to the table and hopes she can help the department move forward.

“I immediately started running with no time to, kind of, sit back and read and try to find out what was going on,” she said.

Her temporary appointment comes at a challenging time.

“Everybody is basically looking at GDOE, looking at our schools, the threat of closing our schools down because of whatever's going on, … you know, with rats, and fleas, and you name it. And so I decided then that this is what I wanted to do, I want to use the (American Rescue Plan Act) money to go out and repair all of our schools,” Won Pat said.

Simon Sanchez High School recently drew attention after Sen. Chris Barnett, the chairman of the Guam Legislature's committee on education, paid a visit to the high school, and other GDOE campuses, and found numerous health, safety and structural concerns afflicting the facilities.

SSHS was the subject of a letter the senator penned to Won Pat calling for her support and immediate action.

Won Pat recognized that one of the first things she needed to tackle was the dilapidated facilities, and she has not let those concerns go unanswered.

“We got these whole slew of requests – I need this toilet fixed, I need a faucet, I need a door for the restroom, you know, that pipe burst and it's corroded, it's rusted out, and they send me pictures. So all this. So once, if we go on then repair ... our schools, then it gives us more of a breathing room, so to speak,” Won Pat said, adding that once these are addressed they can focus on other matters at hand.

Funding 'in the works'

With her background as a lawmaker, having served as speaker and education chair, Won Pat believes she has a unique understanding of how things need to be addressed in terms of writing bills and seeing them to fruition.

“To work now with the Legislature again, … (they are looking) at a dedicated fund that we can use specifically for maintenance. So that's in the works right now with the senators and talking to them, giving them some ideas of, you know, some of the thoughts that I had and even some old bills that became law that I wrote to actually be dedicated for that and to revive those laws,” Won Pat said.

A deadline looms over millions of federal aid given to Guam. According to Won Pat, they need to properly expend this money before its 2024 expiration date.

“I brought to (the senators') attention (last week) at the public hearing that there's a law that I wrote for the (American Recovery and Reinvestment Act) monies that came from (President Barack) Obama. And we had a short time to expend the money, so I wrote this bill to allow for only DOE to have an abbreviated or expedited process for procurement so we can spend the money. I'm asking the Legislature to do that as well for this ARP monies so that we can be able to expend this,” Won Pat said.

According to Won Pat, the department doesn’t have nearly as many people to go out and perform the necessary maintenance at each of the schools, and that is what she is currently trying to focus on.

“Maybe 20 years ago, there were about 300 workers at the facilities and maintenance (division) and we're down to only 25. We are recruiting and they went out already. And we've been interviewing and (last week), I was able to sign up and hire several, you know, maintenance workers already because I promised them that I would focus on hiring and filling all the positions that we need at maintenance,” Won Pat said.

She also said that she is working with procurement to do the exact same thing because procurement not only handles the local funds but federal grants and the new funds that need to be distributed.

“We know that the procurement process is really critical. It protects what the government owns, the money being spent that the taxpayers pay, and I understand that and I want to make sure it is done right. … I think we can, kind of, shorten that time frame when we have the people trained to be able to do it,” Won Pat said.

'I'm following up'

The department has funding through several rounds of federal aid at its disposal currently, but is also challenged with the number of workers who can process these funding requests and purchases.

“Now we have three new monies: (Education Stabilization Fund) one, ESF two, and, now, ARP. And that has just ballooned to the point that we have an insufficient number of buyers, you know, and other procurement personnel needed to really handle that amount of money,” Won Pat said.

A call was put out to the governor’s office and the governor's deputy chief of staff to establish a meeting for the teams to discuss the procurement process and how to get the money out to repair the school facilities.

Won Pat said she is extremely focused on making sure everyone is on the same page. She has been meeting with GDOE principals to establish strong communication ties and give them the opportunity to meet face-to-face and voice their concerns.

“They were happy, they want to meet more frequently. … Immediately, I gave them my number. They've been calling me, messaging me, and then I'm following up. So one of the biggest things is to really look at the communication process, you know, responding to every request that comes in and, you know, giving them a time frame, rather than, you know, ‘I don't have the answer to this yet,’” said Won Pat.

According to Won Pat, GDOE has three contracts with private companies that provide services to the schools.

“One of them is grass-cutting. The second is a janitorial custodial contract to clean the schools. And then the third will be pest control,” Won Pat said.

She said that the next step is to finalize the schedules of when the schools will actually be provided with these services, because, at the moment, companies are only going out to do the bare minimum, which she believes is unacceptable.

“How often do we go out and, you know, fumigate our schools, right? And they said, 'Well, the contract says once a year, or as needed.' And I said, 'Once a year?' I almost fell off my chair. And I said, 'Oh, no, no, no. The next contract is going to have to be really different. I don't want that.' … For me, everything (has a) cause and effect. You don't go and you take care of the schools, you know, because you only do it once a year. I mean, so much can happen within that time. So it's got to be a lot more frequent. I don't know what the numbers will be. That's something we need to talk to everyone,” Won Pat said.

'Everybody's problem'

Won Pat stressed that it is not simply the custodial staff who must take action in these matters, and everyone must play their part in the solution.

“I met with the principals yesterday. And I told them, ‘Look, this is everybody's problem.’ If there are rats around, why? Because there's food. So what do we need to do? We need to talk to our children, we need to talk to our teachers, we need to put (the trash) all in back, put them out the door and then the custodian will come around and just pick them all up. And then, automatically, they (the pests) won't be … in the classroom because (there) won't be any food. So we all have to be a part of this solution,” Won Pat said.

Nothing more can be done about what has already happened, Won Pat said, but she is determined to move forward with these contracts to make sure that they enlist the help needed in order to do what they need to do.

Once the facility issues are resolved, Won Pat said then they can focus on what GDOE should be focused on: the children and how they are doing academically.

“The focus has to be the children, because without our children, none of us will be here. So keep the children always in their minds,” Won Pat said. “And, you know, after we take care of all these facility kind of stuff, then the next thing that Sen. Joanne Brown already said, when we're done with this, the next thing I want to ask now is, I want you to come in and tell me how are you performing academically?” Won Pat said.